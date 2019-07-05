Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.