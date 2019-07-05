Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)

Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 target price on Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEET. ValuEngine cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of MEET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 712,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,882. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, Director Spencer B. Grimes acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes acquired 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,600 shares of company stock worth $382,714 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 552,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 186,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

