California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.64. California Resources reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 282.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $11.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. California Resources had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 3,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in California Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in California Resources by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,451. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 4.40. California Resources has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

