Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.66 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 67.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

