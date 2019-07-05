Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WFC opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.