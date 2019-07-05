Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.25 ($35.17).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a €29.75 ($34.59) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

JCDecaux stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €26.60 ($30.93). The stock had a trading volume of 131,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.17.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

