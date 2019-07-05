Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $171.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,416. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.20. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 393.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

