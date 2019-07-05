Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $171.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,416. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.20. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
