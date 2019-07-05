Brokerages Set CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at $43.50

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.50 ($50.58).

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVD shares. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

ETR:EVD traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €41.54 ($48.30). The stock had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 12 month high of €46.46 ($54.02).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

