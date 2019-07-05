Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at $74.64

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.33. 312,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 41.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.32. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$42.38 and a 1-year high of C$95.58.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.