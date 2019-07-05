Brokerages Expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. United Community Financial posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 27.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in United Community Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 44,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

