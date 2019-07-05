Brokerages Expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). resTORbio reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow resTORbio.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of resTORbio stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 1,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,455. resTORbio has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $367.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in resTORbio by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 728,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 332,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in resTORbio by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 287,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

