Brokerages Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $28,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,132,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,175 shares of company stock worth $5,649,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,155,000 after buying an additional 173,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,646,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 924,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 902,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 161,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.98, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.65. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

