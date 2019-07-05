Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock worth $2,236,377. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STML traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $635.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

