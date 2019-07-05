Brokerages Anticipate Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRLN. BidaskClub raised Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

MRLN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 8,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $56,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $110,350. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

