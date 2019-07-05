Brokerages Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Intrepid Potash reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NYSE IPI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 215,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $54,969.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,418 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 122,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 52.5% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 140,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

