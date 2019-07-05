Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 252,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harsco has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

