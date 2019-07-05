Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,609. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

