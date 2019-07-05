Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. EVO Payments also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.01.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $103,281.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,189 shares of company stock worth $2,564,273.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 216,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.