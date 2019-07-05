Brokerages Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.41). Check Cap posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

CHEK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 24,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

