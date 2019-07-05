Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ BL opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. Blackline has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 70.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 6.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

