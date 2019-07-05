BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $112,353.41 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $112,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Saville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Kirk Saville sold 7,812 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $201,237.12.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $25.84 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,674,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,483,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.