BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. The foundation of its core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. BioTime’s research and other activities have resulted, over time, in the creation of other subsidiaries that address other non-therapeutic market opportunities such as cancer diagnostics, drug development and cell research products, and mobile health software applications. “

BTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioTime and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. BioTime has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTime by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,179,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BioTime by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTime during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BioTime by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioTime during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

