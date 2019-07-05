BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 1,666.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of BioNano Genomics worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

