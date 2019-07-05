BidaskClub Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Strong-Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of SBLK stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $912.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 35,384,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,446 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $9,531,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,036,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 507,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.