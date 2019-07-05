BidaskClub Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Strong-Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $912.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 35,384,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,446 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $9,531,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,036,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 507,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

