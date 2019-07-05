BidaskClub Upgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to “Buy”

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

EXAS opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.64. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.10.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,273,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 286.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 218,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 161,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,904,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $11,364,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

