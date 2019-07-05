Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 5,819,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,760,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,600,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 578,035 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,858,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

