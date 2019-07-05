Bayerische Motoren Werke AG to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $102.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.