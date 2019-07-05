Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.05 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.05 ($5.87) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.99 ($5.80).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

