B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:RMBL opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $223.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

