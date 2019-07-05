Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Avista news, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,473.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $83,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $515,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $1,672,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,524,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,754,000 after buying an additional 938,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $40,892,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 56,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 715,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35. Avista has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

