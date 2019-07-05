Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.
AVNS stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94.
In related news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,401,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 304,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
