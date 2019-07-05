Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.72 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,401,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 304,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.