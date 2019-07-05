Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) vs. HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Head-To-Head Review

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

52.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and HUTCHISON CHINA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals -111.19% -215.96% -31.99% HUTCHISON CHINA/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and HUTCHISON CHINA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $103.27 million 0.77 -$95.30 million ($1.99) -1.07 HUTCHISON CHINA/S $214.11 million 13.90 -$74.81 million ($0.57) -39.16

HUTCHISON CHINA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. HUTCHISON CHINA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avadel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and HUTCHISON CHINA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 HUTCHISON CHINA/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a consensus price target of $26.82, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than HUTCHISON CHINA/S.

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUTCHISON CHINA/S beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical stage drugs include Savolitinib, a c-MET inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and prostate cancer; and Fruquintinib, a inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal cancer and solid tumors. The company is also developing Surufatinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and solid tumors; and HMPL-523, an inhibitor for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as HMPL-689, a treatment for indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and healthy volunteers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.