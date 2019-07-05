Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $586.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

