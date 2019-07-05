ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Shares of ATLKY opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.