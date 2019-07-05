Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Assura in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price for the company.

Assura stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. Assura has a one year low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,832 ($32,447.41).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

