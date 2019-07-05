Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $129.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 76.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 3,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $368,631.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $700,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,652,718.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,448,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,882,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,046,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 392,444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,010,000 after purchasing an additional 386,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

