ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.50.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $213.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.39. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.