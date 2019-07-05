Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ASCMA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.93 million. Analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) by 8,895.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.99% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

