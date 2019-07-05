Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:ASCMA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.93 million. Analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
