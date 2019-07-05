Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARW. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,820,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

