Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.55 by Nord/LB

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.55 ($8.78) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.61 ($10.01).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €7.63 ($8.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.86 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

