Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) received a $7.00 price target from equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUV. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 16,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,630. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a negative net margin of 12,476.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

