Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

APEN stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 69.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Newton acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,368.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.