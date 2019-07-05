Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.37.

Shares of AR stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,050 shares of company stock valued at $330,062 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $268,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,708,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,721,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,140 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Antero Resources by 198.0% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 6,693,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

