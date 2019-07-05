Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $61.67

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $32,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $916,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $321,865. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,219. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

