Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $22.11

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.93 million. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ben F. Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $213,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,186.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,252,222 shares of company stock worth $10,619,199. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

