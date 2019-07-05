Analysts Set $7.00 Price Target for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

FSK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 1,773,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,507. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,107 shares of company stock valued at $209,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

