Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CASH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 124,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $193,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $483,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,897. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

