Analysts Expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DHT reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 707,575 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of DHT by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 152,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DHT by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 812,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.15.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

