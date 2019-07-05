Analysts Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Hershey posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.26. 664,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,492. Hershey has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,429 shares in the company, valued at $18,887,193. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 3,691,262 shares valued at $466,022,353. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $4,110,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.