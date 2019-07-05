Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 117,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,679. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.16.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,628,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,316.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 4,680,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,932.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,703,660 shares of company stock valued at $20,142,843 over the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.